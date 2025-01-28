It’s not just cuffing season — apparently, it’s engagement season, too. With two huge and practically back-to-back celebrity betrothals announced within the span of a few weeks, 2025 is off to a hot start, with future brides eyeing all of the new and playful engagement ring trends on the market.

As couples shop for the perfect fit, personalization, sustainability, and adventurous designs are, once again, at the forefront. And with two of the most influential young stars of today recently being gifted new sparklers (Selena Gomez by Benny Blanco; Zendaya by Tom Holland), their cuts are guaranteed to become even more major.

Ever since mid-December, the “Good For You” singer has been boasting a marquise diamond with a cathedral setting and custom details. Come the Golden Globes in early January, the Emmy winner was spotted flaunting a large east-west ring with a Georgian-style setting from London-based designer Jessica McCormack.

Though the marquise ring and the east-west ring trends are definites, other bold and innovative styles are set to shine in 2025 as well. Inventive settings like the half-bezel and the Toi-et-Moi are both on the list, offering modern yet personalized looks; colorful stones and sculptural shapes are for the bold and expressive brides; and the thick band ring is a fashion-industry favorite.

Ahead, discover the leading ladies of engagement rings heading into 2025.

2025 Engagement Ring Trends

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Kimai, Hearts on Fire, Sophie Bille Brahe, Tiffany & Co.

With sculptural jewelry having a *moment* in fashion, it’s not a surprise that shapely silhouettes are trending among engagement rings as well. Style-centric Instagram Explore pages and TikTok FYPs are peppered with gorgeous options for artistic designs with whimsical settings.

Brands like Sophie Bille Brahe, Kimai, and Hearts on Fire, which are known for their imaginative yet graceful pieces, have already put their seals of approval on the trend for the year ahead.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Jade Trau, Andria Barbone, Moicun Stocksy, Getty Images

On the heels of an exciting engagement ring reveal at the Golden Globes, Zendaya’s east-west ring has gotten the attention it so obviously deserves. The stunning piece of jewelry features a 5.02-carat east-west cushion diamond.

While the silhouette has been on the rise since 2020, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Challengers actor liked a picture of this particular rock on Instagram in 2022, it is expected to be a top trend for 2025 following the debut of the star’s new bling.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Harwell Godfrey, Nikos Koulis, Saks Fifth Avenue, Stocksy, Marrow Fine Jewelry

Within the fashion industry, the cigar-style band has become a contender for the top spot. As a contrast to dainty prong-set rings, the substantial band feels modern and unexpected. The style offers stackability and durability, with many options for personal expression in the setting options.

You can opt for a geometric setting from the likes of Harwell Godfrey or an outline of pear-shaped diamonds from brands like Nikos Koulis. Either way, you’d be so on trend.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Anita Ko, Pomellato, David Yurman, Mateo, Stocksy

Forgoing the traditional white diamond has become increasingly popular in recent years, adding a distinct and playful vibe to a classic engagement ring. Sapphire, emerald, topaz, and more have added a bright touch to traditional settings.

Plenty of celebrities have embraced the trend including Victoria Beckham (emerald), Zooey Deschanel (purple sapphire), and of course Kate Middleton, whose Ceylon sapphire ring originally belonged to Princess Diana.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Selena Gomez, Stocksy, Brilliant Earth, Ben Bridge, Vrai

The marquise ring is arguably the most popular of this year’s trends, especially following Selena Gomez’s December engagement to Benny Blanco. The ring is characterized by an elongated oval stone that is cut to a point at both ends.

The Emilia Pérez star’s 8-carat custom bling, which is reportedly worth somewhere between $200,000 to $1 million (and held an extra special meaning), is guaranteed to propel the trend among 2025 brides.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Vrai, Grown Brilliance, With Clarity, De Beers, Stocksy

While this ring feels super current, it actually dates back to the late 18th century when Napoleon Bonaparte proposed to Joséphine de Beauharnais with the original Toi-et-Moi ring. (The phrase translates to “you and me” in French.)

The double-stone design has been seen on Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox, and Jackie Kennedy. Combine stones of different shapes and colors for a personal touch.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Keyzar Jewelry, Charleston Rings, Good Stone, Frank Darling

Half-bezel engagement rings are a contemporary setting that has become super popular among young brides. This style involves setting the center stone with a partial bezel (around half of the stone’s circumference), leaving one side of the stone open.

The result? A sleek, minimalist look that offers an innovative twist on traditional bezel settings.