Melissa Joan Hart Speaks Out About Quiet On Set Revelations

Melissa Joan Hart has added her voice to the conversations surrounding Quiet on Set. In a new interview with Scary Mommy, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum opened up about the recent docuseries, which features former Nickelodeon stars and crew members speaking out about the work environments on several shows.

Hart got her start on the 1991 Nickelodeon show Clarissa Explains It All, which ran until 1994. While she acknowledged that the docuseries “hit hard for a lot of people,” she said it wasn’t reflective of her own experiences on a Nickelodeon set.

“It’s an important story to tell, but it’s also important to know that just because there’s a few rotten apples doesn’t make the whole batch bad,” she said. “Everyone I worked with was nothing but fun and loving. I felt very, very safe.”

Hart previously clarified on the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast that she had worked at the network’s Orlando studios. Quiet On Set focused primarily on what happened at Nickelodeon on Sunset in Los Angeles, particularly on the sets of Dan Schneider’s shows, which included All That, The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, and Victorious.

Melissa Joan Hart with cat Salem on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Speaking to Scary Mommy, the actor went on to outline the one criticism she had while working as a teenager. “It was really hard — I won’t say it wasn’t — but the only thing I would complain about was that in Orlando, I don’t know if the child labor laws were the best,” she said. “So I was worked probably longer hours than I should have been. That’s it.”

However, the allegations surfaced in Quiet on Set — including Drake Bell coming out as the victim of his former dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was arrested in 2003 for lewd acts with a minor — still caused concern about Hart’s experiences from her own family.

“My mom called me and said, ‘Is there something you didn’t tell me?’ And I was like, ‘No, I swear, you don’t have to worry,’” she recalled. “It’s very similar to when the #MeToo movement happened and everyone was asking ‘What’s your #MeToo? Are you going to tell us your story?’ I was like, ‘I’m really lucky that I don’t have one.’ Nobody believes it.”