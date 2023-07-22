Does Barbie Live Up To The Hype? Moviegoers’ Tweets Say It All

After years of anticipation, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie finally hit theaters on Friday, July 21, and was met by droves of pink-clad fans. The eager moviegoers packed theaters to join the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie, on her journey of self-discovery, and they made it the biggest release of the year so far. But what did fans think of Barbie? Their tweets suggest the fantasy comedy was worth the long wait.

Fans were already calling Barbie a masterpiece after seeing the teaser trailer in December. The film — which also stars the likes of Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell — takes Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) from the plastic perfection of Barbie Land to the joys and perils of the Real World. It’s a ride viewers officially love. The film has earned a 90% fresh rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, plus a 90% audience score.

On Twitter, there were tons of glowing reviews from moviegoers. They described it as “spectacular,” “so perfect,” and even the “movie of the year.” One fan wrote that it “is how Hollywood should be making movies” and praised Barbie’s unpredictability. Another viewer went so far as to say they’re “not the person” they were pre-Barbie.

Barbie’s big weekend coincided with the release of another big movie, Christopher Nolan’s also buzzworthy biopic Oppenheimer. As expected, many moviegoers decided to do the viral “Barbenheimer” double feature and let the Twitterverse know how it went. One person called it a “brilliant time for a film fan.”

Numerous Barbie fans were impressed with the emotional depth of the film and noted that it moved them to tears. “Barbie left a [sic] emotional impact on me!” one person tweeted. “Margot Robbie is phenomenal as Barbie! Ryan Gosling is fantastic as Ken! Barbie has great messages of expressing emotions & embracing changes in life! Greta Gerwig made a masterpiece! The ending destroyed me! 10/10!”

The humor, the star-studded cast, and the bright visuals were all part of the allure, but many fans pointed out that Barbie’s message was what truly made the movie. Calling it a “fantastic film,” one Twitter user highlighted its “very strong message about uniqueness, self love and acceptance.”

Amid all the praise, there were naysayers who found the movie to be too “woke” and feminist for their liking. Fans were quick to call out those critics. “People ranting about how Barbie is such a feminist movie, are you talking about the woman who taught girls how to be whatever they wanted to be in life?” one wrote. “What a shocker.”

Barbie is in theaters now. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic, isn’t it?