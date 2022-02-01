Twitter Is Annoyed Clayton Asked A Bachelor Contestant This Question

If you’re going to get engaged to someone after knowing them for a handful of weeks, it makes sense to want to get to know them. However, there are questions you don’t need to ask. During Episode 4 of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, fans identified exactly which question Clayton didn’t need to ask. While on a one-on-one date with contestant Rachel Recchia, the duo partook in the typical date night motions of exchanging questions and answers. However, Clayton seemed overly interested in why exactly Rachel was single, much to the chagrin of the audience.

The whole ordeal took place during the dinner portion of their date. It wasn’t as though Clayton inquired about Rachel’s single status in an insensitive way, but rather that most viewers just didn’t think it was a pertinent question. Also, it can be pretty awkward. To her credit, Rachel answered the question to the best of her ability and went into detail about a past relationship. As Rachel’s response demonstrated and viewers pointed out, the question typically does more to drum up past memories of disappointment than it does to help to get to know someone.

Fans ultimately didn’t care for the question.

Others found the question to be a little invasive.

Despite Clayton’s efforts at courtship, Bachelor Nation expected a little more from their lead.

It’s unclear how many more times, and to how many more women, Clayton will ask this question. With any luck, the new face of the franchise will learn how to flirt a little better over the course of the season. If not, the audience will surely continue to roast his abysmal rotation of questions. If there’s anything to be learned from the whole mess, it’s that the exact reason why someone is single probably doesn’t matter. At the very least, it can be asked in a different, less invasive, and less uncomfortable way.