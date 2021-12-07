After stirring up rumors about Michelle Young and leaving The Bachelorette on bad terms, Jamie Skaar made a not-so-triumphant return to the franchise via Michelle’s Men Tell All special Dec. 6.

Eyerolls and shaking heads abounded as the entrepreneur took to the stage and tried to explain away his controversies with Michelle — like when he said she was on “spring break mode” after walking in on her with a fellow contestant, or made her think the men were questioning her character.

“The straight answer, I think there’s two levels of understanding in regards to the rumor,” he said (cue exasperated laughs from his fellow contestants). “There was the, hey, there’s this rumor, A, am I bothered by it? And then ... it’s not about you being bothered by it, did you talk about it?” If it sounds a little convoluted, well, you’re not alone — Twitter was not particularly impressed with Jamie’s roundabout explanation, or his attempts to dodge blame for the drama.

More to come...