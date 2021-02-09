Twitter Is So Disappointed That Matt James Saved Serena C. After She Confronted Katie

The Bachelor bullying drama didn't end with the Feb. 8 MJ-Jessenia feud because of course it didn't. When Matt James grew disappointed by MJ's treatment of the group, he ultimately sent her home. While it seemed like that was the end of the conversation, Serena C. then blamed Katie, saying she's the one who brought up the issue in the first place and stole time from the rest of the women as a result. Matt wasn't privy to that conversation, so it's no big surprise that he decided to keep Serena on board. Still, Bachelor fans are upset that she remains in the dating competition.

More to come...