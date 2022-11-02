Fans Are Divided Over Fate: The Winx Saga Being Cancelled

Based on the animated series Winx Club, Netflix’s fantastical coming-of-age drama Fate: The Winx Saga centres on six fairies who attend the magical Otherworld boarding school, Alfea. The show debuted on Netflix back in 2021, and due to its popularity on the streaming platform, was renewed for a second season that was released in Sept. 2022. However, just over a month later, Netflix announced that Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled and will not return for Season 3.

Confirming the show’s cancellation on Instagram, showrunner Brian Young, wrote: “Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.” In the statement, he concluded: “It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

Naturally, fans of the teen drama were left disappointed by the announcement, especially since the second series ended on a finale cliffhanger involving the character of Bloom (Abigail Cowen). Viewers were quick to react to the show’s cancellation on social media, with some calling for Netflix to reverse its decision.

“Netflix, why cancel Fate: The Winx Saga? You could have just done a final season instead. Quit leaving us on cliffhangers,” one disgruntled fan wrote on Twitter. “This is why I hate Netflix. I thought Fate: The Winx Saga did well? It didn’t end in a good place either. They just cancel all of their shows without a care in the world,” another fan wrote.

However, others welcomed the end of the fantasy drama. “I’ve never been so happy to see Winx and cancelled in the same sentence. This series compromised the integrity of the OG series. Should have kept World of Winx,” one user commented.

Find some of the best memes and tweets reacting to the cancellation of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, below.