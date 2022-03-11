Celebrity
The must-see video is rooted in feminism and fantasy.
The first can’t-miss music video of 2022 comes from Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, who delivered their “Sweetest Pie” collab on March 11. It’s filled with jaw-dropping special effects and moments that will make your skin crawl.
Grammy winner Dave Meyers directed the video. He previously directed award-winning videos for Missy Elliott (“Lose Control”), Kendrick Lamar (“Humble”), and Camila Cabello (“Havana”). His recent videos include Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” and Harry Styles’ “Adore You.”
