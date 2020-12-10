Presenting: Taylor Swift’s Folklore & Evermore Albums As Iconic Celebrity Duos

Swifties are eating good this year. Following Folklore's surprise release in July, Taylor Swift announced she would drop the second part of her cottagecore-esque album in a few short hours. "Tonight the story continues," she teased. And while it may be hard to calm down from this rare shot of serotonin in 2020, it's time to cozy up with the nearest cardigan, set your alarms for midnight ET — when her music video for "Willow" will also debut — and prepare to hear what she, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner cooked up on Evermore.

Predictably, Swift's fans completely spiraled with glee after this news broke. And much to the delight of Twitter users, they're channeling their excitement into hilarious memes comparing the two "sister" albums to iconic celebrity duos. Among the tweets dissecting how her white lace dress might hint at her relationship status with Joe Alwyn are some that simply say "Folklore and Evermore" with side-by-side photos of two pop culture icons. Some include comparisons to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Vanessa Hudgens' Princess Switch doppelgangers, while others thought of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from The Simple Life as well as Beth and Jolene from The Queen's Gambit.

Another impressive duo: Monterey icons Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

As Taylor wrote on Twitter, this album should be considered Folklore's sister, so expect similar themes and the same moody vibe this time around. But remember: Folklore was Taylor telling a fictional story that didn't have to do with her personal life, so there may or may not be anything to glean from the lyrics other than the fact that she's a songwriting machine.