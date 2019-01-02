It's no lie that the women of Big Little Lies enjoy one another's company. But, hearing Laura Dern's stories of the Big Little Lies' cast's friendship off-screen will make you even more excited to see them reunite onscreen for Season 2 this spring. It might also make you want to plan a trip to Monterey.

In Vanity Fair's February cover story on Dern, who plays Renata Klein, fans get to see what it's really like working with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley and no surprise, it sounds thoroughly delightful. "I feel such sisterhood with the girls—we deeply love each other, and for Reese and Nicole and I particularly, all having done this since we were teenagers and never having acted with so many women, it’s amazing," Dern said. "But Renata isn’t the easiest. I go to work every day and I bring to it the idea that I don’t fit in.”

Luckily, when the cameras are off, she does find solace in her co-stars. In fact, it was all the fun they had making the first season of the limited series that convinced them to come back for another. “We have each other’s backs, and there’s obviously a mentoring aspect to it with Zoë and Shai," Kidman told Vanity Fair. "But we’re all equal in terms of contributing ideas, and we’re very, very bonded. We’ve worked together for so long now, but we’ve also navigated an enormous amount together."

It's why, even when they're done filming, Kidman says they still want to spend more time together. "When we’re in Monterey," she said, "it’s just always ‘Where are we going to dinner, what are we doing after?’”

Thanks to Instagram, fans have gotten to see some of the things the cast has done after the cameras stopped rolling. Witherspoon, Dern, and Kravitz went to see Woodley's movie Adrift with Woodley. No surprise, they gave it a rave review. "Shailene is outstanding in a rare performance of woman vs. nature that is not to be missed," Witherspoon wrote. "You must see this movie!!"

The cast of Big Little Lies Season 2, including Meryl Streep, also went bowling together, which Kidman was kind enough to post on her Insta Story. "Sunday night with fun with our amazing #BigLittleLies crew," Kidman captioned the shot of her with Streep, Witherspoon, and Woodley.

While we don't know who won that game, we do know a few things about the upcoming season. The show will pick up in the aftermath of Perry's death with Streep playing Mary Louise Wright, AKA Perry Wright's mother. This season, which will be directed by Andrea Arnold, may also feature more of Bonnie, played by Kravitz. According to TVLine, this season "Bonnie struggles with Perry's death and is forced to face demons in her past," which, despite being part of the book, didn't make it into the first season.

Here's to hoping that the fans have as much fun watching Season 2 of Big Little Lies as the BLL cast clearly, had making it.