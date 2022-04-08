Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15. Dr. Miranda Bailey did not come to play after finding out Meredith is accepting the Minnesota job offer on Grey’s Anatomy. During a heated confrontation, Bailey even referenced Meredith and Derek’s affair all the way back from Season 1. “You’re that girl ... that same little girl that’s following her handsome attending all around the hospital, breaking all the rules, having sex in cars, nobody and no one else matters,” she huffed, right in front of Meredith’s new man, Nick Marsh.

Before viewers on Twitter could catch their breaths, it got worse, as Bailey continued, “It doesn’t matter that he’s your boss, that he’s already married.” That’s when Meredith had enough, firing back that she had no right to speak to either her or Nick that way. One fan even likened Meredith’s breaking point to Will Smith’s Oscar slap in a meme, though there was no physical altercation here.

