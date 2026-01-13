Michael B. Jordan brought the best date to the 2026 Golden Globes: his mother, Donna. However, that meant she also had to suffer through some awkward moments. During a Jan. 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor explained his mom’s reaction to Globes host Nikki Glaser’s raunchy joke about him.

In her opening monologue, Glaser nodded to Jordan’s dual characters in Sinners, which received six nominations, including a Best Actor in a Drama nod for Jordan.

“I can’t believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans,” she said. “When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin’ because that was awesome.” The camera panned to Jordan and his mom, who was seen rolling her eyes and sipping a drink as the crowd laughed.

How Mama Donna Felt About Nikki’s Joke

Speaking to Kimmel, Jordan admitted that he wasn’t the true star attraction at the Globes. “I had fun, but my mom stole the show,” he said. “I'm pretty sure all her girlfriends are, like, texting her and sending her every meme and every clip possible.”

Kimmel then mentioned Glaser’s joke, asking if his mom “gets uncomfortable when women openly lust after you,” leading to laughs. “I think by now she's used to it,” he said. “So she just gives a little eye roll and just kinda keeps it pushing. She doesn't really respond too much.”

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Jordan said those brief moments of awkwardness aren’t worth not bringing his mom to events as his date — even to the rowdy parties after awards shows. “We went to an after-party, we had a little fun, she was dancing and stuff,” she said. “Mama had a good time. I don't really think it’s a downside to bringing mom to an event, only upside.”

Unlike most people going after Jordan, Glaser at least acknowledged the inappropriateness of her jokes, given that his mom was right next to him. “I’m so sorry. That should’ve been a DM,” she said.

Donna also attended the Critics’ Choice Awards with her son the week prior, where Jordan was also nominated for Best Actor. Sinners tied Frankenstein for the most wins, taking home four awards. If Jordan and his film keep up this streak, his mother could be a major presence for the rest of awards season.