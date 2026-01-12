Awards season has begun, with the 2026 Golden Globe Awards kicking it all off on Jan. 11 at Los Angeles’ famed Beverly Hilton ballroom. Within minutes, the show delivered on unhinged memes and viral moments.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row, providing some barbs aimed at some of the biggest A-list stars in attendance, including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and Michael B. Jordan. However, she wasn’t above apologizing when she went a little too far.

Nikki Apologizes To Leo DiCaprio

During her monologue, Glaser paid tribute to nominee Leonardo DiCaprio by listing off some of his biggest career accomplishments. “The most impressive thing is that you’ve been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30,” she said as the punchline.

However, she quickly apologized for the “cheap” joke, before blaming DiCaprio himself because the public knows nothing else about him. “The most in-depth interview you’ve given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991,” she joked. “Is your favorite food still ‘pasta, pasta, and more pasta?’”

Teyana Taylor’s Tearful Win

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The first Globe of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another and jumped out of her seat. She gave what could be the best speech of the night, showing off the “party in the back” of her dress, before getting teary-eyed over her children and warning, “Y’all better be off your damn phones and watching me right now.”

More to come....