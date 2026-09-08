Miley's "Bass Persuades" Video Has So Many Britney-Coded Moments

It’s Britney, bitch — oh wait, no, that’s Miley. On Sept. 4, the singer (who, yes, just goes by Miley now) released her new single “Bass Persuades,” from her upcoming 10th studio album of the same name. Needless to say, it’s a banger, pun completely intended. But the music video is a revelation, with Miley embodying the aura of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears.

This shouldn’t surprise any Miley fan, ‘cause no matter how big a superfan they are, she’s an even bigger stan of Spears. Miley famously sings, “and the Britney song was on” on her 2010 hit “Party in the U.S.A.,” and refuses to switch her for another artist over 15 years later.

In 2013, Miley sat behind me at the opening night of Spears’ Las Vegas residency and was the only A-list guest who understood the occasion and danced all night (as she sings, “the kids don’t wanna dance”). The two collaborated on the title track of Miley’s Grammy-nominated Bangerz, which she still calls her favorite song on the album.

“That was sick,” she said on The Ringer’s Every Single Album podcast in 2025. “Britney Spears and Naomi Campbell... those are my two where now that I’ve [worked with them], no one can truly tell me anything. I’ve gotten to check so many boxes off my list of the people that made me who I am, and definitely Britney is, if not the most, one of the most impactful parts of that.”

So it’s only natural that Miley’s new “Bass Persuades” video, directed by Mert Alas, has Spears’ DNA all over it (with a little Gaga and Janet influence for good measure). And in a time when Spears isn’t sure about ever performing again, it’s exactly what pop music needed. Read on for the video’s most Britney-coded moments.

“Let’s Go!”

YouTube / Miley

Yes, Shania Twain’s forever iconic “let’s go, girls” might come to mind first, but Miley’s delivery of the “Bass Persuades” intro is all Spears, with the same strong yet casual energy of “It’s Britney, bitch” or “Are you ready?” Even Miley standing against the wall in her leather cap brings back memories of “Me Against the Music.”

This Squat

YouTube / Miley

Fierce.

The Table Climb

YouTube / Miley

As shown in the “Slumber Party” video, Spears loved to get on a table and hypnotize everyone around her, complete with her signature hair flip. Needless to say, Miley has the same ability.

This Hair Flip

YouTube / Miley

Spears’ favorite way to create drama is to get on her knees, motion to the crowd, and flip her hair like it could cure all our ailments. And it did!

The Apocalyptic Club

YouTube / Miley

In her struggle to make the kids move, Miley retreats to a neon-lit underground bunker with just her messy blonde bangs, leather jacket, and hunky dancers, aka the only people you can count on to always be dancing. It’s basically the plot of Spears’ “Till the World Ends” video, which in itself harkened back to her iconic “I’m A Slave 4 U” video.

The Sitting Breakdown

YouTube / Miley

Yes, Spears set the standard for dance breaks among millennial pop stars, but one thing she loved to do during the breakdown was... sit, serving face and drama with minimal movement. Clearly, Miley took notes.

The Final Dance Break

YouTube / Miley

No matter what came before, Spears always ended her biggest performances with her most epic choreography — or by kissing Madonna. Miley clearly chose the former, bringing back the flash mob while showing her converts how to dance properly. Miley’s not always the type to do choreo, but when she wants to, the girl can move.