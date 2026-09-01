Miley is kicking off her new era with a bang — or in other words, she’s just being Miley. On Sept. 1, the singer announced her landmark 10th studio album, and it’s coming much sooner than anyone expected.

After days of teasing, which included a long-overdue change to her stage name, Miley announced that her new album, Bass Persuades, will be released on Sept. 18. Taking to social media, she also revealed the cover art and explained the meaning behind her album title.

“Music takes hold of us,” she wrote. “We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album.”

Bass Persuades will be her first album released under just Miley, as she dramatically dropped her last name by changing her Instagram handle to her new mononym. Even Google has gotten with the program: when you search for her full name, the site now asks, “Did you mean... just: Miley?”

Mert Alas

Along with the album announcement, the singer unveiled the 10-song track list.

Bass Persuades Different Religion (feat. Model/Actriz) Let’s Get Married Orbit Aftermath REDLIGHTS Neon Signs (feat. Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow) Innocent Ways Snow Bass Persuades Remixx

In an August interview with Wonderland, Miley revealed some key details about her new album. Bass Persuades will include songs about self-love and romance, inspired by her recent engagement to Maxx Morando, while the era’s color is red, as seen in her striking teaser photos.

“This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional,” she said. “There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life. But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras. That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found for myself.”

Perhaps more significantly, Miley is making her grand return to the stage, over four years after her last headline show. To celebrate Bass Persuades, Miley will perform a special two-night stand at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16 and 18. Fans can sign up for the artist presale on Sept. 9 at mileyofficial.com, while American Express cardholders will have exclusive presale access a day earlier on Sept. 8. Just let me grab my tickets first, thank you.