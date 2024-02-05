Miley Cyrus Manifested Her Grammy Win On Hannah Montana 15 Years Ago

On Feb. 4, Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy, then became a two-time winner when she took home Record of the Year for “Flowers” later that night. But almost 15 years ago, the singer manifested her Grammy win on Hannah Montana, and correctly predicted which category she’d win.

As fan account @MileyEdition on X pointed out, Cyrus’ character Miley Stewart experienced writers’ block in the Season 4 episode “Hannah’s Gonna Get This.” Instead of lyrics, she wrote an acceptance speech if her pop star alter-ego Hannah Montana won a Grammy.

“Thank you, Grammy voters. Record of the Year, I can’t believe it. I had nothing prepared,” her BFF Lilly (Emily Osment) read the speech in a deadpan voice, noting the irony of Miley preparing to say that she “had nothing prepared.”

Instead of writing a proper speech, Miley planned to turn on the waterworks, bragging that she “can cry like that” and demonstrated it for us all. “Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, I can’t believe I’m even in the same category as you-ou-ou,” she said, pronouncing the last word as if sobbing.

Miley Cyrus pretending to accept a Grammy on Hannah Montana. Disney+

Neither Gaga nor Beyoncé was nominated for Record of the Year this year, as they didn’t release any music within the eligibility period (though Bey was in the room when Cyrus won). Otherwise, Miley’s prediction would have been even more spot-on.

Cyrus beat out Jon Batiste, boygenius, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and SZA when she triumphed in Record of the Year. But instead of getting teary-eyed as her Disney Channel character planned, she exuded confidence, bragging about “how good I look” while thanking people.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear,” she said.

Miley Cyrus accepts Record Of The Year for "Flowers" at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in the night, she won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers” against Eilish, Rodrigo, Swift, and Doja Cat. But she was more excited to share the stage with presenter Mariah Carey than to take home her first Grammy.

“This is just too iconic,” she said. “I could’ve missed the award, that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl; it was everything.”