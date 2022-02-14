Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Sang A Hilarious Duet For A Super Bowl Ad

Everyone’s favorite godmother and goddaughter have teamed up once again. During the 2022 Super Bowl, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus united to deliver a heartfelt PSA for... *checks notes* 5G phones?? Parton sported a set of T-Mobile magenta nails for the Super Bowl commercial — which, according to the brand, is actually a first for the musical faves. “America’s got a serious problem, so I’m gonna get it off my chest,” Parton says before pulling a phone out of her top. As she should!

“If you join T-Mobile, these phones will be able to shine their brightest,” she continues. “Like me — I have my own theme park.” The “Jolene” singer then cuts to Cyrus in the recording studio, who’s eager to help with the 5G situation any way she can. Cue Part 2 of T-Mobile’s Super Bowl rollout: a full-fledged music video for a song called “Do It for the Phones.”

“Let’s do it for the phones / They do so much for you / When they’re out there all alone / There’s something we can do,” goes the chorus, in which Cyrus is joined by Parton and a slew of backup singers. It’s delightfully dramatic, giving “We Are the World.” Wait, no — this is the artist formerly known as Hannah Montana we’re talking about. Disney Channel’s “Send It On” is the clear blueprint here.

Just like its great musical charity forebears, “Do It for the Phones” actually supports a great cause, too — not just the plight of sad smartphones, but Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation as well, to which T-Mobile is donating $250,000. In a press release, Cyrus said she was “thrilled to call T-Mobile a friend and partner of The Happy Hippie Foundation, as they join our mission to fight injustice particularly facing the homeless youth here in Los Angeles.”

