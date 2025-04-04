Miley Cyrus’ new song may be called “End of the World,” but the single — the latest off her upcoming album, Something Beautiful — is surprisingly optimistic.

Released on April 4, “End of the World” is an infectious ode to enjoying yourself, even in the face of uncertainty. Cyrus’ lyrics address someone who’s worried about the state of things (“You woke up and you told me that you wanted to cry / The sky was fallin’ like a comet on the Fourth of July”), but while acknowledging those fears, she encourages them to love, travel, and party through it. The song suggests that even when things feel bleak, it’s OK to carry on as if everything will work out.

One might assume Cyrus’ lyrics are addressed to her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, but its sweet message could have also been written for others. In fact, according to a fan who saw Cyrus perform a stripped-down version of “End of the World” at the Chateau Marmont last year, the words were intended for Cyrus’ mom, Trish Cyrus.

The lyrics may also nod to Cyrus’ past work — specifically, when she sings, “go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more,” the singer could be citing her 2017 song, “Malibu.” “Malibu” was partly about a relationship, but also about personal growth, “and realizing that certain doors lead you to one place you never imagined you would be,” she once shared on the Elvis Duran Show. That theme certainly resonates with the ethos of “End of the World.”

In a November interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus described Something Beautiful as a concept album with “healing sound properties.” “The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty,” she explained, adding, “You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

Indeed, even though it’s a song about existential fears, the “End of the World” music video is warm and playful, featuring Cyrus dancing around a soft, glowy set in a green Mugler dress. Online, some fans have celebrated the video’s ABBA-esque vibes, while others declared the optimistic tune perfect for summer.

Miley Cyrus’ “End Of The World” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics of “End of the World” below from Genius.

Today, you woke up and you told me that you wanted to cry

The sky was fallin’ like a comet on the Fourth of July

Baby, you've been thinkin’ ‘bout the future like it’s already yours

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t comin’ for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been savin’ on a Mercedes-Benz (Ah)

And throw a party like McCartney with some help from my friends

Yeah, let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was comin’ for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin’, fallin’ like a comet now, oh, oh

I can see it comin’ down

(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin’, fallin’ like a comet now, oh, oh

Ooh, let’s go to Paris, I don’t care if we get lost in the scene

Paint the city like Picasso would’ve done in his dreams

Do the things that we were way too terrified of before

Oh, I wanna take you to Nirvana, we can’t take it too far

Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are

Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t comin’ for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

(Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world)

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

(Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world)

Let’s pretend (The sky is fallin’)

It’s not the end (Like the end of the world)

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end, end, end

(Oh, oh, oh, oh) Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin’, fallin’ like a comet now, oh, oh

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin’, fallin’ like a comet now, oh, oh

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

The sky is fallin’, fallin’ like a comet now, oh, oh

I can see it comin’ down