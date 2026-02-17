Miley Cyrus is ringing in her important “Hannah-versary” in a very special way. On Feb. 17, the singer announced the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special, celebrating the Disney Channel series and blond-wigged alter ego that made her a star.

Cyrus shared a teaser video on social media for the big reveal, stepping out from a car in front of Disney Channel’s studios, wearing Hannah-esque black boots with gold heels. “Going back to where it all began,” she captioned the post. The announcement comes just a few days after she shared throwback photos from the Hannah Montana archives, from vintage looks to old scripts.

What Will The Special Entail?

The 20th anniversary special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and hosted by Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, who will interview Cyrus about the creation of Hannah Montana, the lasting impact of the show, and her favorite memories and music.

In a press release, Disney+ promised “never-before-seen archival footage” and “some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight,” likely nodding to Cyrus’ viral transition riffs on the series. Some of the old sets will also be brought back to life, including Hannah Montana’s iconic closet and the Stewarts’ family living room.

Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am,” Cyrus said in a statement. “What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

During its four-season run, the series earned four Emmy nominations and spawned two hit theatrical films, a record-breaking concert tour, and dozens of platinum and gold soundtracks. Cyrus will serve as an executive producer alongside her mom, Tish, and Cooper.

When Does The Special Premiere?

The special will stream on Disney+ on March 24, exactly 20 years after Hannah Montana premiered in 2006, making it all the more sentimental.