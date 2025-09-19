Miley Cyrus is a great secretkeeper. On Sept. 19, the singer released the deluxe edition of her new album Something Beautiful, which contains two new songs featuring rock legends, including the 14-minute-long “Lockdown” with David Byrne. However, her newest single, “Secrets,” has a very special meaning, as it’s a soothing message of love to her famous dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In June, Cyrus explained on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast that writing “Secrets” helped resolve some tensions between her and her father, amid rumors of a long-running strife in the family ever since he divorced her mother, Tish, in April 2022.

“I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn’t really want to know,” she said. “I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family. I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I’m old enough that I could take some of that.”

Indeed, Cyrus plays the part of a reassuring confidant on “Secrets,” promising her father that she’s a source of strength and comfort, and even singing, “I won’t break my promise.” She nods to their tension on the chorus, asking, “Can I be your hero? Call off all your forces, a white flag in the war.”

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billy Ray previewed the song on his Instagram in August, stating Cyrus sent him “Secrets” as a gift for his 64th birthday. “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it!” he wrote in a since-deleted post, as per People. “I love you Mile.”

Indeed, “Secrets” reunites legendary Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, who play electric guitar and drums on the track, respectively. While her father clearly appreciated the gesture, both musicians are credited individually rather than as their band name, which also includes Stevie Nicks and the late Christine McVie.

Miley Cyrus’ “Secrets” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Cyrus’ new song below.

Secrets, I wanna keep your secrets

Like sunlight in the shadows

Like footsteps in the grass

I won't ever break my promise

Like a songbird in the silence

Like stones against the glass

We're chained to the rhythm

Hero, can I be your hero?

Call off all your forces

A white flag in the war

Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

Anywhere you run (Anywhere you go)

You know I'll follow, whoa

Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I'll follow)

Love is not a prison

I'm not a guard, no

So even when I'm holding you

I won't lock you up

You can come and go as you want

Would you like to be lonely?

Your word is all I want (Want)

Hero (Anywhere you go)

Can I be your hero? (Anywhere you go)

Call off all your forces (Anywhere you go)

A white flag in the war (Anywhere you go, you know I'll follow)

Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run)

You know I'll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go)

Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I'll follow)

Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run)

You know I'll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go)

Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I'll follow)

You know I'll follow

Anywhere you go, you know I'll follow

I'll follow anywhere you go

I'll follow anywhere you go

I'll follow anywhere you go

I'll follow