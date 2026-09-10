When Miley said the “bass persuades” people to dance on her new single, she really meant it — and the numbers prove it. The singer is making history with her first U.S. headlining shows in over five years, which will take place on Oct. 16 and 18 at Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Bowl to celebrate her new album, Bass Persuades.

According to show organizers, an astounding 1.5 million people entered Ticketmaster queues to try to nab presale tickets, breaking records for the venue. For context, the Hollywood Bowl only seats 18,000 people, meaning that if everyone in line bought just one ticket, Miley could have sold over 80 shows.

Miley seemed to see this demand coming, acknowledging that “it’s been a while” when announcing the shows on social media. “The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists,” she wrote. “I’ve sat in those seats many times, but I’ve never taken the stage. LA is my heart and I’m bringing it home. See you there.”

Miley hasn’t gone on a full tour in over a decade, since her Bangerz Tour in 2013, and has only headlined sporadic festivals in between. Even as she won Grammys with “Flowers” and released new albums like Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful, she opted not to go on tour. However, she’s been open about her reasons, citing her sobriety and lifestyle concerns.

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“I do have the physical ability and the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire to tour, but I don't,” she told Good Morning America in July 2025. “I don’t think there’s actually an infrastructure that supports artists. There are artists like Prince that lived such an intense lifestyle on the road. It’s very hard to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life.”

Plus, she just doesn’t want to deal with dirty dressing rooms backstage or ruin her fabulous outfits. “I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room,” she wrote on social media in 2023. “These looks that I’m turnin’ don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus.” And that’s completely reasonable.

Therefore, given her absence from the stage, this level of demand isn’t exactly surprising. But, Miley, the numbers speak for themselves. It might be time to play more shows, and if a tour still isn’t appealing, maybe a residency could work? Vegas, make some offers.