Millie Bobby Brown has no time for body-shamers. On March 3, the actor called out critics in a video posted to Instagram, saying, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.” The 21-year-old, who started acting at age 10, has lived most of her life in the public eye.

“For some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me,” she said. “Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Why Is Millie A Target?

Brown was referring to articles that have negatively discussed her appearance, and she named the reporters who wrote them.

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.”

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Brown has taken issue with critics. A few days prior, she shared an article from British Vogue with the headline “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks,” which criticized social media comments about her looks at the premiere of her new film, The Electric State. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “@britishvogue thank you.”

Brown concluded her Instagram video by saying that she “refuses to apologize for growing up” and encourages the media to “do better” when it comes to commenting on women’s appearances.

“Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs,” she said. “I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself... Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder — what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?”