Millie Bobby Brown has her eyes set on a dream role. On Feb. 25, the Stranger Things star opened up about rumors of her playing Britney Spears in her upcoming biopic, and clarified that she would be interested.

While walking the red carpet for her new Netflix movie The Electric Slate, Brown spoke with Access Hollywood about her love of Spears and the possibility of playing her. “I mean, she is an absolute icon,” she said. “I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story.” She dyed her hair blonde recently, which she revealed in Y2K-era photos that were very Spears-coded.

However, Brown said she fully backs whoever gets to step in Spears’ shoes. “That’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to,” she said.

Brown revealed in 2022 that Spears would be one of her dream roles, fulfilling her goal of playing a famous figure. “I want to play a real person, and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show before explaining why the singer’s story “resonates” with her.

“Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you,” she said. “I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

The Britney Biopic

In August, Spears teased on X (formerly Twitter) that she had a surprise announcement with a major film producer. “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with Marc Platt,” she wrote. “He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

A few minutes later, it was announced that Spears’ biopic was officially in the works at Universal Pictures, who acquired the rights to her best-selling 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, after an intense bidding war. Platt signed on as a producer, with Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu attached to direct.

In December, Chu told Bustle about his vision for Spears’ biopic, warning that he was still in “the very beginning stages” of developing the project. “She's always been this icon, but ultimately, especially more recently after reading her book, she'd become human to me,” he said. “I think that is so beautiful. I hope to convey that humanity and the spectacle of what she is in all her glory.”

Chu also hopes to use the movie to examine how society and the media treat female celebrities like Spears. “[I want to explore] what we expect from people that we think are ours,” he explained. “They're their own people, and we have to respect that.”