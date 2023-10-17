Fans might not be prepared to say goodbye to Netflix’s Stranger Things, but lead star Millie Bobby Brown sure is.

Brown, who plays Eleven in the hit sci-fi drama, recently disclosed to Glamour (before the SAG-AFTRA strike began) that she’s ready to bid farewell to the series that launched her career and is looking forward to pursuing new projects outside of Stranger Things’ time-consuming schedule.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” Brown told the outlet. “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

Millie Won’t Miss Stranger Things

Although ready to move on, Brown also acknowledged that the Netflix drama has provided her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor,” adding: “When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people.”

The Enola Holmes star previously discussed the conclusion of Stranger Things with Women’s Wear Daily. During the interview, she credited the series for being “such a huge factor in part of my life” and again likened the show’s end to graduating high school.

“It’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had,” Brown explained. “But it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

She Recalls Stranger Things Backlash

In the same interview with Glamour, Brown opened up about the backlash she experienced during some of the early Stranger Things press tours. Aged just 13 at the time, the actor recalled being accused by adults of talking over her co-stars and “trying to steal the thunder.”

“We’re kids — we talk over each other,” Brown said. “I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud. It’s hard to hear that at 13. You’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever talk again.’”

“You cannot speak on children that are underage,” she added, sharing that her own experiences have inspired her to look out for child actors in future. “To diminish and practically stunt someone’s growth mentally, strip them down, tell them, ‘Hey, listen, you don’t look that great. Why are you wearing that? How dare you think you can wear that? How dare you say that?’”

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to arrive in 2024. However, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed amind the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.