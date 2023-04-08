Shopping
40 Mistakes That You Don't Realize Make Your Home Way Less Cool
Forget about your guests — impress yourself by fixing them.
Written by Claire Epting
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whether you reside in a cute studio apartment or a multi-story house, your living space should feel like somewhere you want to hang out — but there are probably a few minor home mistakes you’re making that keep your place from reaching its full potential. Luckily, they’re easily fixable.
Whether you’re dealing with drab lighting, countertop clutter in the kitchen and bathroom, or an absence of style, these oversights can be rectified with a few awesome home upgrades. Your pad will be so much cooler — and your wallet won’t be drained, either.