Mohamed Al-Fayed Is Almost Four Times Wealthier Than The Late Queen

Following the much-anticipated release of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5, there has been a predictable wave of renewed interest in the history of the British monarchy, and the real-life figures who became wrapped up in the royal sphere. During the show’s fifth chapter, this included the late Egyptian film producer, Dodi Fayed, who reportedly had a whirlwind romance with Princess Diana before they both tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.

As well as his highly-publicised relationship with the late Princess, Dodi was also known as the son of the Egyptian-born businessman, Mohamed Al-Fayed. Throughout his career, Al-Fayed has become a notable figure due to his high-profile business acquisitions, which include luxury department stores, an iconic hotel chain, a London football club, and more. But, how much is Mohamed Al-Fayed worth?

How Mohamed Al-Fayed Made His Money

As per Town & Country, Al-Fayed’s career began back in the 1950s, during which time he oversaw a shipping business. The Egyptian native went on to work as an advisor to one of the richest men in the world, the Sultan of Brunei, before briefly working for the mining conglomerate Lonrho. In the 1960s, Al-Fayed relocated to the United Kingdom where he began to make his fortune.

Ritz Hotel

In 1979, Al-Fayed made one of his most notable acquisitions when he bought the Ritz Hotel in Paris — the same hotel his late son and Princess Diana had been staying at on the night they passed away. As Forbes notes, Al-Fayed invested in a major renovation years later, and the famed hotel eventually reopened in 2016.

Jeff Overs/BBC via Getty Images

Harrods

In 1985, the business mogul’s company Al Fayed Investment and Trust — which he oversaw with his younger brothers, Ali and Salah — purchased the luxury department store Harrods, along with 100 other stores, for £615 million. As the Guardian notes, Al-Fayed eventually sold Harrods to the Qatari royal family in 2010 for more than £1.5 billion.

Fulham Football Club

In 1997, he purchased a then-struggling Fulham Football Club for £6.25 million. As per the BBC, Al-Fayed later sold the club after 16 years at the helm to the billionaire entrepreneur, Shahid Khan, for a figure between £150 and £200 million.

What is Mohamed Al-Fayed’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Forbes estimates that Al-Fayed is worth $1.9 billion (£1.6 billion).