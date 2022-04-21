Twitter Can’t Wrap Its Head Around Moon Knight’s Shock Plot Twist

As if the world of Moon Knight couldn’t be more disorientating, the show took a drastic turn during its fourth episode, catching viewers completely off guard. As this week’s instalment came to an end, fans were shocked to discover that the past three episodes may have all been an illusion. As they come to terms with that realisation on Twitter, the show’s directors are revelling in their narrative success.

“It came from wanting to do the least expected thing and completely disorientate the audience, while also being completely true to the character that we’ve built over four episodes,” Aaron Moorhead told Entertainment Weekly.

It was disorientating, all right. After being shot in the chest by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) is assumed dead. But next thing viewers know, he suddenly wakes up in a mental facility rather than the Egyptian tomb he was last seen in, with familiar faces walking the halls as doctors and patients. “We’ve talked about this scene feeling like it’s underwater, not just because the entire audience has just been subjected to an entire worldview shift of what the show is,” Moorhead remarked.

Lead actor Isaac was just as enthusiastic about the ruse. “I wanted it to feel like the audience is just as drugged as Marc is in that moment,” he said. “It’s a total mind-melt that happens when you realise the possibility that everything you’ve been watching is not what you thought it was.”

Up until that moment, viewers were following the origin story of Moon Knight — the superhero alter-ego of mercenary Marc Spector, who has Dissociative Identity Disorder. Steven Grant is one of many personalities, which makes this twist even more brilliant. Are we now in Marc’s reality, or is it yet another delusion?

Culminating with Steven and Marc screaming at a giant hippo deity, there’s no telling where Moon Knight will go next. “I think if you were surprised by episode 4, get ready to be surprised again by episodes 5 and 6,” Moorhead said. “I know if sounds like a nice little gag, but I promise you that’s actually the case.”

Following the landmark episode, one Twitter user admitted they were “trying to work out what happened.” And this was a common thread on the social media site. See the best memes and tweets reacting to the action-packed episode, below.

New episodes of Moon Knight are available to watch on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. GMT on Disney+