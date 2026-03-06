Jessi Draper is getting real about plastic surgery gone wrong. On March 5, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star opened up about her recent procedure on TikTok, stating she was getting many negative comments about her face while doing Season 4 press. “I am extremely unhappy with my results, and I didn’t quite understand what I was getting into,” she said.

Draper explained that she went in to get a lower blepharoplasty, which removes or repositions fat and skin from lower eyelids, but ended up getting an “upper bleph” instead using fat grafting. “I just listened to a suggestion, not really understanding what it was, what it was going to do, what the results were gonna be, what the recovery was gonna be,” she said.

While she took full ownership of her decision, she wished that “I hadn’t have done it” and that “there had been more information” given to her. She added that fat grafting was also “put in my lips,” which she did not ask for. “It’s made my lips really lumpy,” she said. “I have one that dips. I’m getting a lot of comments about my lip filler, and I agree, it looks awful. My face looks terrible.”

How Jessi’s Surgery Affects Mormon Wives

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In her video, Draper explained that she was especially swollen that day because she got Kybella “in hopes to remove some of the fat,” but explained that “grafting is extremely hard to remove in the face.” She got emotional as she reflected on her surgery journey, admitting she went “way too far” in getting work done on her face and vowing not to do it again — “outside of Botox.”

“I’m really insecure,” she said. “I understand that I look really different, and I hate it. I look back at how I used to look. I watched Season 4 [of Mormon Wives], and I’m like, ‘Damn. I looked really good.’ I wish I could have seen that. I’m gonna cry talking about it. I had such self-confidence issues, and looking back, I can totally see how I was blinded by those, and I was beautiful.”

Draper went on to reveal that her journey is being documented for Season 5, which Hulu has yet to confirm, but stated that her face “is going to look even worse,” warning fans to do more research before committing to aesthetic procedures.

“I genuinely feel like this last surgery ruined my life. I know that sounds dramatic, but my whole life is my image,” she said. “I look f*cking hideous in Season 5. It’s ruined my career in a sense, because I don’t feel comfortable doing anything, but I have to.”