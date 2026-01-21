The Mormon Wives haven’t been gone for long, and luckily, they’ll be back on our screens in no time. On Jan. 21, Hulu announced the premiere date for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 and unveiled the first teaser, which shows just how much the cast has skyrocketed since the show’s 2024 premiere.

The fourth season of Hulu’s hit reality show will premiere on March 12, with stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Draper, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, and Miranda Hope all returning for another round of scandal, stories, and #MomTok shenanigans. And although they’ve reached new heights of success, they’re still facing lots of drama.

Season 4 will capture Taylor as she prepares to be the next Bachelorette, and Whitney and Jen as they compete on Dancing With the Stars, among other achievements. But those same opportunities create “temptations” and “chaos” that threaten to tear #MomTok apart and put their successes in jeopardy. There’s even a possible pregnancy scare: “Is she going to be a pregnant Bachelorette?” Jessi asks at the end of the teaser.

“The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame,” Hulu’s synopsis reads. “Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons, and family secrets, they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage.”

What About Demi?

One notable person missing from the Season 4 teaser is Demi Engemann, who ended the previous season on the outs with most of her co-stars, following a complicated situation involving her ex-BFF Jessi and Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette. She does not pose with her castmates in the new group sequence, nor does she appear in the teaser elsewhere.

However, Demi is tagged in Hulu’s Instagram post of the Season 4 teaser, suggesting that she’s still on the series in some capacity. She also started Season 3 by opting not to return to the show, before changing her mind midway to share her side of the story. That could be the case again this season.