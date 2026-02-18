Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Season 4 Trailer Teases Demi’s Return

With The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 premiering on March 12, Hulu debuted the official trailer on Feb. 18. The preview ended speculation on whether or not Demi Engemann would return. Her appearance teased a new venture, and, of course, there appears to be more drama in the world of #MomTok.

Big Changes

The trailer gives a look at the many doors that have opened to the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since the reality show blew up in 2024. In Season 4, fans will see them take advantage of a range of opportunities, and viewers get a hint of what was going on behind the scenes as Taylor Frankie Paul prepared for The Bachelorette and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck went on Dancing with the Stars experiences. Then there’s Layla Taylor’s modeling, Macy Neeley’s Told You So book tour, and Demi with a potential “new career in the works” as a singer.

However, perhaps the most shocking part of the trailer deals with Taylor’s dating life. “It’s time for me to do whatever I want to do, with whoever I want to do,” she says at one point. Later, Jessi Ngatikaura asks, “Is she going to be a pregnant Bachelorette?” and Taylor is shown in a hospital bed.

Disney

When the trailer dropped, Taylor shared it on Instagram and alluded to her own drama. “I enjoyed all the support while it lasted bc I have some messes I made for myself,” she wrote, adding a face-with-peeking-eye emoji, “yet here we are sharing it anyways per usual. Coming soon stay tuned.”

#MomTok Is Still Surviving

Once again, there are questions about the fate of the group. “Everyone is going after their dreams, but it potentially could pull us apart,” Layla says in the trailer.

This is an issue that keeps coming up. “There was a philosophical question raised in season one which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’” said Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney TV, in a Deadline interview in October 2024. “The answer unequivocally is yes!”

We’ll see if the answer is still yes in 2026. Season 4 will consist of 20 episodes, and all will begin streaming on Hulu on March 12.