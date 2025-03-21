Maybe you were reeled in by the viral swimming-pool “conversation,” or perhaps you’re a sucker for forbidden love stories and beachy-haired boys. Now, you can’t stop daydreaming that you’re dancing in Ibiza. You’ve been struck by the spell that is My Fault: London. And you’re not alone.

Since its Feb. 13 premiere, My Fault has remained a Top 10 film in 40 countries, and it appears to have viral staying power. As one TikTok commenter put it, “What DID THEY PUT IN THIS MOVIE… I wake up every day wanting to watch it again.”

If you’re just hearing about the Prime Video film, it’s an adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s Culpa Mía, starring Asha Banks as Noah, an 18-year-old Florida girl who moves abroad when her mom marries a wealthy Englishman. Although she initially spars with her new stepbrother, Nick (Matthew Broome), their tension evolves into a heady, clandestine romance.

The story’s taboo premise drew in many viewers, but the little details have kept it on repeat, whether it’s Noah wearing Nick’s clothes or how he (and the camera) is laser-focused on Noah’s pleasure.

Amazon MGM Studios

Directors Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler have been particularly touched by this. “We’ve gotten so many messages and comments saying, ‘They did it for the girls,’” Fassler tells Bustle. “We really did have that in mind when making the film.”

Indeed, it’s Noah who calls the shots, whether she’s instructing Nick during the viral closet scene or nodding in agreement when they finally sleep together. The directors worked with intimacy coordinator Adelaide Waldrop to establish the “language between the two of them,” Fassler says. “Female desire was very much at the forefront of those interactions.”

Working with the team “was just so beautiful,” Banks tells Bustle. “Everybody was completely feeling heard at all times, being able to say anything and chip in. The prep work we had meant that on the day, everything was really easy.”

Similar But Different

Before their debut feature film, Fassler and Girdwood — who co-direct under the moniker Similar But Different — made ad campaigns and music videos for folks like Katy Perry and The Chainsmokers. Their backgrounds help make My Fault both stylish and compulsively rewatchable.

It also reads like a love letter to romance enthusiasts, many of whom live for the yearning and twisty dramatics of self-published fiction found on mediums like Wattpad — the site, driven largely by teen-girl creators and readers, where Culpa Mía was first published.

“These audiences deserve something smart,” Girdwood says of the film’s young-adult audience. “They deserve something clever. And [it’s special] being able to translate that in a way that still lands with those viral moments for the girlies.”

Similar But Different

Even those viewers who aren’t in the traditional YA demo are swooning hard. “I’m 35 and this made me blush,” one Redditor wrote, adding that they’d watched My Fault three days in a row before taking a break. As one viewer said on TikTok, “Not me over here at 35 years old with a whole husband and kid fangirling over a f*cking fictional character.”

You can attribute some of this multi-generational love to the directors’ touchstones — including nostalgic favorites like The Princess Diaries, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s European adventures. And Banks specifically channeled Julia Stiles’ Kat from 10 Things I Hate About You in her portrayal of Noah.

“The way that she’s assertive and doesn’t really care what other people think, and is just completely herself — I definitely watched that going into [filming],” Banks says, adding that Kat made it onto the film’s hair and makeup mood boards.

Amazon MGM Studios

So, where does My Fault go from here? The movie ends (spoilers ahead!) with Noah and Nick still keeping their romance a secret. But their respective parents can only be oblivious for so long... right? The team is hopeful that a sequel will be greenlit soon.

“It would be nice to actually get to see them be in love and have some fun ... but because there are three books, it means there are some not-so-happy times for Nick and Noah,” Fassler says. “Ultimately, they do end on a happy note. So I think that would be the hardest thing, navigating the unhappy times. Because we all love them together so much.”