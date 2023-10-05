ABC went all out on The Golden Bachelor’s music budget — soundtracking promos to Gerry Turner’s journey with classic anthems like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” or Tina Turner’s “The Best.” But the way to Nancy Hulkower’s heart might be with a bit of The Boss.

The self-proclaimed “Bruce Springsteen stan” is looking for love after loss, much like Gerry and several other cast members. As Nancy explained in her bio, ‘I believe in love stories. And even having had a great one, I believe I can have another.”

It’s still early in Gerry’s season, but it seems that Nancy has already made a positive impression on the retired restaurateur. In lieu of a bold limo arrival, Nancy introduced herself on Night 1 with something she and Gerry had in common. “I, too, wear a little ear candy behind my ear,” she said, referencing her hearing aid.

Gerry was delighted by the reveal, as he showed off his hearing aids earlier in the episode. “I don’t want anyone to feel like they have a disadvantage, or that they have something to be a little bit embarrassed about,” he told USA Today.

As it turns out, it’s not the only similarity they share. Ahead of Nancy’s continued journey on The Golden Bachelor, learn more about her job and family — furry members included.

Nancy’s Family

Nancy shares three children with her late husband, Mark, who passed away from colon cancer in 2011. Mark was an attorney who notably prosecuted a CIA traitor in 1994, and later worked at a Washington, D.C. law firm. According to the Washingtonian, Nancy started a cancer foundation in Mark’s honor.

Nancy’s Job

Nancy, a retired interior designer in Alexandria, Virginia, enjoys playing sports in her free time. You find her golfing or watching college basketball. But if you catch her at a wedding, you’ll see her transform into a “dancing machine” — and we know how much Gerry loves a dance party.

Nancy’s Instagram

Nancy seems to have joined Instagram just in time for The Golden Bachelor premiere. So far, she has shared nights out with friends and a snap of her goldendoodle, Max, who’s rooting for his mom from home.

Gerry has a dog, too — Dakota, or Cody for short — and recently told Bustle that his ideal partner would love pooches, too. “If they just don’t like dogs... I’d question whether they were real humans or not,” he said. “Because who doesn’t like dogs?” He and Nancy are on the same page here!