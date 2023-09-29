The Golden Bachelor Limo Arrivals Included Several NSFW Moments

Reality TV
Gerry’s women came ready to flirt.
Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
The Golden Bachelor may be new, but it keeps up with the franchise’s long-running traditions — including the limo arrival. Of course, the women vying for Gerry Turner’s heart came with some truly chaotic introductions.
“I have a birthday tonight, so I thought, why not come in my birthday suit?” said financial services professional Theresa Nist. She started to disrobe before Gerry — only to reveal a nude slip underneath. “I couldn’t do that! I’ve got six grandsons.”