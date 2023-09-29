Reality TV

The Golden Bachelor Limo Arrivals Included Several NSFW Moments

Gerry’s women came ready to flirt.

Sandra and Gerry on 'The Golden Bachelor.' Photo via ABC
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The Golden Bachelor may be new, but it keeps up with the franchise’s long-running traditions — including the limo arrival. Of course, the women vying for Gerry Turner’s heart came with some truly chaotic introductions.

“I have a birthday tonight, so I thought, why not come in my birthday suit?” said financial services professional Theresa Nist. She started to disrobe before Gerry — only to reveal a nude slip underneath. “I couldn’t do that! I’ve got six grandsons.”

