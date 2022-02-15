Naomi Campbell’s Comments About Adoption Have Twitter Riled Up

In May 2021, supermodel Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. Along with an adorable snap of the newborn’s tiny pair of feet, Campbell wrote in a caption, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Since then, Campbell has shared no further details about her baby daughter and her journey to motherhood. On Feb. 14, however, the fashion icon was unveiled as British Vogue’s March 2022 cover, posting with her daughter.

In an accompanying interview with the publication, Campbell opened up about her experience of being a new parent. When asked about the birth of her first child, the model remained tight-lipped, revealing that she plans to share details in a forthcoming book, which she has yet to start. Although, Campbell did respond, “She wasn’t adopted, she’s my child.”

The remark caused quite a stir on social media, with some users claiming that the supermodel’s comments were insensitive to adoptive parents. “As an adoptive mother I can tell you that I consider my child ‘mine,’” one Twitter user commented. “This quote is very problematic as the parent of an adopted child. Surely someone knew this,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, others on social media criticised Campbell for not being fully transparent about her journey to motherhood as it “furthers the myth” that all women have access to resources that can help them “get pregnant at any time.”

“I too wish that she was up front, because many women dealing w/ infertility or that are thinking this is normal need to know that Campbell ‘having a baby’ in their 50s takes BIG money & resources. This is not usually available to the average woman,” another Twitter user replied.

Others disagreed, however. “Just because Naomi made herself a public figure with her career doesn't mean she has to provide any details about how her daughter came to be,” one person commented in response to some of the online backlash.