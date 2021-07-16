Streaming

10 Quotes From Naomi Osaka’s Netflix Doc That Prove She’s A Winner

This special will make you love her even more.

Naomi Osaka: Playing By Her Own Rules is the new Netflix documentary that follows the tennis champion for two years. Photo via Getty Images
Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
By Alyssa Lapid

In Naomi Osaka: Playing By Her Own Rules, a three-part Netflix docuseries out July 16, Oscar-nominated director Garret Bradley follows the tennis star for two years to capture what makes the 23-year-old wunderkind a champion. Ahead are 10 quotes from the doc that come close.

On her motivation to pursue tennis, Osaka said, “When I was playing the local tournaments, all I was thinking was, ‘I want my mom to be happy. I want her to stop working.’ She would work overtime. She would sleep in her car. For me, that was my whole point of playing.”

