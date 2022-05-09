Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Leads Thrilled Reactions To Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Casting

When Jodie Whittaker announced her departure from Doctor Who, talk immediately turned to who would replace her in the iconic role. Now, her successor has finally been unveiled as Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa. Of the life-changing news, Gatwa admitted he has struggled to find “the words to describe” how he’s feeling. The actor told the BBC: “I’m deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared.”

Since the announcement, Twitter has been flooded with excitement and congratulations for Gatwa, with his Sex Education co-stars, and the cast of Doctor Who, leading the well wishes.

Gatwa’s co-stars on Sex Education couldn’t contain their excitement following the news, with Simone Ashley, Emma Mackey, Hannah Waddington, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Sami Outalbali all taking to their Instagram Stories to rejoice in his casting. “YES! So proud. Go on, Ncuti,” wrote Ashley.

“Seriously, this is probably the most inspired, exciting, joy-inducing casting I never knew I needed,” Waddingham remarked. See other thrilled reactions from Ncuti’s current and former co-stars, below.

Appearing on the BAFTA red carpet with Gatwa, writer Russell T Davies revealed that Jodie Whittaker was “so happy” about his casting, and is looking forward to seeing what he’ll bring to the role. “We’re not giving anything away yet. Jodie’s still the Doctor,” Davies said. “We love Jodie. We spoke to her yesterday. She’s so happy about this, but we’re going to keep quiet. It’s all going to happen in 2023.”

Matt Smith was equally excited about the news, telling fans at a convention in Paris that he thinks Gatwa is “going to be brilliant” as the latest reincarnation of the Doctor. “There’s a warmth and wit and a real depth to his talent,” Smith said.

Sylvester McCoy, who played the seventh incarnation of the Doctor, also congratulated Gatwa, as did Katy Manning, who portrayed companion Jo Grant opposite Jon Pertwee’s Doctor in the 1970s. See reactions from other former and current Doctor Who cast members, below.

And it wasn’t just the cast of Sex Education and Doctor Who rejoicing at Gatwa’s casting; other celebrities were, too. My Mad Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney replied, “Yes, he is” to the announcement. Meanwhile, Holby City’s Hugh Quarshie shared his congratulations with a selfie taken at the BAFTAs.

It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander, television presenter Jean Johansson, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu also shared their excitement for Gatwa.