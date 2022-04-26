Little Britain Fans Will Recognise These Heartstopper Filming Locations

Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama Heartstopper has earned high praise for its portrayal of the sweet teen romance between schoolboys Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). And fans of the series were surprised and delighted when none other than Olivia Colman made a surprise cameo, portraying Nick’s mum, Sarah. As viewers will know all too well, Heartstopper is set in a British seaside town, with the boys sharing bonding moments on a nondescript beach. But where exactly was the hit Netflix series filmed?

Heartstopper was predominantly filmed in Herne Bay: a coastal town in Kent, South East England. Locals will no doubt recognise the key locations used on the show, with scenes taking place in the town centre and Bay Pier at Central Parade. Nick and Charlie’s friendship-turned-romance develops at the all-boys Truham Grammar School. Interestingly, Herne Bay High School was used as the backdrop for the fictional education setting.

As per Kent Online, a Kent Film Office spokesman said: “During filming [of Heartstopper], production visited Herne Bay to film various scenes on the pier, beach and town centre of the two boys enjoying a day by the seaside.”

This isn’t the first time the Kent town has been used as a prime filming location. David Walliams and Matt Lucas’ comedy show Little Britain, which aired from 2003 to 2007, also utilised a number of Herne Bay hotspots.

Season 1 filmed scenes at the town’s recognisable Bun Penny pub, which sadly burned down in 2011, and the clock tower. The show also featured the town’s coastline destinations Central Parade and Central Avenue.