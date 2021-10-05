9 Times Netflix's Squid Game English Translations Missed The Real Meaning

TV & Movies
Some things were literally lost in translation.
Youngkyu Park/Netflix
Primed to become Netflix’s most viewed show of all time, the Korean thriller Squid Game is so popular it even inspired a slew of TikTok trends. In it, 456 cash-strapped people fight to the death — literally — via playground games for a chance at taking home a lot of cash.
Photo courtesy of Youngkyu Park/Netflix
Though the English subtitles are deemed way more accurate than English Closed Captions [CC], some think the full brilliance of the Hwang Dong-hyuk-directed series didn't quite translate. If you don't speak Korean, here are the nuances you probably missed. Warning: spoilers ahead.