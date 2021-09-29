Spoilers ahead for Squid Game Season 1. Netflix’s massively popular drama series Squid Game begins with 456 debt-ridden citizens recruited to compete in a grim tournament of children’s playground games that, to viewers’ knowledge, should end with only one contestant alive to win a life-changing 45.6 billion won (roughly $38 million). Throughout the first eight episodes and the front half of the finale, that’s how things seem to have played out — with Player 456 aka Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) becoming that sole survivor of the unspeakable horrors he thought had left a bloody trail of 455 murdered players inside the secret bunker they were trapped in.

However, in a shocking plot twist during the back half of the finale, viewers learned that Player 456 wasn’t the only person to survive the tournament. After returning home, Gi-hun finds his elderly mother dead on the floor due to complications from diabetes, and in his subsequent depression, he doesn’t spend much of the prize money he had fought for to help her live an easier life. Confused by the untouched winnings, the tournament’s unknown mastermind summons Gi-hun. When he arrives to an empty office, Gi-hun sees an ill Player 001 aka Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), the old man he had befriended who was presumed to have been fatally shot offscreen after losing a game of marbles to Gi-hun. During this meeting, the old man dies due to his brain tumor, but as Gi-hun and viewers learn before Season 1 concludes, the annual deadly games survived.

Now, fans are dying to know whether a Squid Game 2 is coming.

Will There Be A Squid Game Season 2?

Netflix/Squid Game

Season 1’s ending certainly leaves the door open for a Season 2 of Squid Game. The finale ended with Player 001 revealing to Player 456 that he had created the deadly game to feel something again in his old age — to feel the joy he felt as a kid playing playground games — but also to entertain fellow bored rich people and to help poor people pay their debts. “Do you know what someone who doesn’t have any money has in common with someone with has too much money to know what to do with?” Il-nam says. “Living is no fun for either of them ... everything, well, it all gets boring.”

With Il-nam’s death certain this time, Gi-hun likely figured that the tournament would cease to exist without its creator. Armed with some closure, Gi-hun completes several good deeds that he had promised other players he would do if they died. He also books a flight to the United States to fix his relationship with his young daughter, who had recently moved away with his ex-wife and her new husband. But on the way to the airport, he notices the recruiter, who had drafted him, recruiting another cash-strapped resident. Seconds away from hopping his flight, Gi-hun stops and calls the number on the business card the recruiter had handed to the potential player.

“I want to know who you people are and how you can do these horrible things to people,” Gi-hun says on the call. “I can’t forgive you for everything you’re doing.” The person on the receiving end of the call replies, “Just get on that plane; it’s for your own good.” Gi-hun does the opposite.

Though a Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix or Siren Pictures, fans want to watch more of Gi-hun’s journey and to find out what happens next to him, Player 001’s right-hand man The Front Man, and the wealthy VIPs who are still willing to watch hundreds of people die each year for pure enjoyment. (Bustle has reached out to Netflix for comment about a potential Season 2.)

Netflix/Squid Game

If a Season 2 were greenlit, viewers would likely have to wait for a long time to watch it, especially if writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk is at the helm again. “It took me six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes [of Season 1],” he told Variety. “Then I consulted verbally with friends, and picked up clues for improvements through my own pitching and from their responses. ... I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

The Squid Game creator and Netflix could also go an entirely different direction with a new season or follow-up film, instead making a prequel that would tell the origin story of Player 001, who is speculated by some to be Player 456’s father or estranged relative.

The Squid Game Season 2 Cast

The Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) Netflix/Squid Game

Most of Squid Game’s maskless characters died in Season 1, with the exception of a few, including Seong Gi-hun, whose Player 456 storyline would likely propel Season’s 2 plot. Gi-hun not only wants to learn more about the deadly games he survived, but he also seems determined to stop them from ever happening again. To accomplish putting an end to the terrifying tournament, he’ll have to go up against Player 001’s sidekick The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who will likely take over as the leader of the complicated operation.

Another face we might see is Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), the police officer who sneaked into the bunker and successfully pretended to be a pink-suited security worker. His mission comes to end when The Front Man, who turns out to be his long-lost brother In-ho, shoots him. Jun-ho then falls off a cliff into the ocean, though his body is never shown, leaving viewers to believe he could have survived the gunshot and tumble.

The Squid Game Season 2 Release Date & Trailer

Since Season 2 has not been confirmed, there isn’t a release date or a trailer for it yet. But while you wait for confirmation, you can rewatch the Squid Game Season 1 trailer to hold you over, and watch this space for updates!

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on a potential Squid Game Season 2 becomes available.