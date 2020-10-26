Netflix's Selena: The Series Trailer Will Make Fans Nostalgic For "Como La Flor"

Although Selena Quintanilla's famous career ended with her tragic death in March 1995, her legacy has lived on through a Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic, an uber-successful Mac Cosmetics line, and now, a new coming-of-age series that will arrive just in time for the holidays. Netflix's Selena: The Series trailer will make fans nostalgic for the legendary artist, who broke new ground in Latin music with hits like "Como la Flor" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

Twilight actor Christian Serratos stars as Selena in the upcoming show, which tracks the Mexican-American singer's journey to stardom in the early '90s, from her childhood upbringing in San Antonio to her everlasting reign as the "Queen of Tejano Music." The trailer hints at how she first got her start in music, singing Donny and Marie Osmond's '70s hit "I'm Leaving It (All) Up To You" as a little girl before her family formed a traveling band, with Selena as the lead. From there, it shows her adolescent years, as she falls for one of her band members, clashes with her father over control, and performs to thousands of adoring fans as her star rises.

Although the trailer does not address the circumstances surrounding Selena's death or the fallout that followed, the series will be presented in two parts, meaning those events will be addressed closer to the series' conclusion. According to Netflix's official synopsis, Selena: The Series promises to show "the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music."

Serratos has been a lifelong fan of Selena, telling Entertainment Weekly on Oct. 6 that she remembered "hearing her music in the house" as a child. "When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing 'Que Creias'," she said. "Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her." Everything came full circle the actor when she performed the hit single on the show. "I was so nervous and so excited," she revealed. "I didn't want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!"

Luckily, Selena's family was in full support of Serratos' casting. The singer's estate worked with Netflix on the series, with her father Abraham Quintanilla telling Mexican newspaper Reforma that his family liked Serratos "the best" out of the casting options. Selena: The Series premieres on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 4.