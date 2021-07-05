Streaming
Viewers can also look forward to new seasons of I Think You Should Leave and Atypical.
NETFLIX
This new series from the Obamas’ production company explores political issues through animated music videos, featuring original songs from Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Amanda Gorman.
Coming July 4
NETFLIX
Two years after its critically acclaimed first season premiered, Season 2 of Tim Robinson’s sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave finally drops this week.
Coming July 6