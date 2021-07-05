Streaming

What’s New On Netflix This Week: The Obamas’ Take On Schoolhouse Rock & More

Viewers can also look forward to new seasons of I Think You Should Leave and Atypical.

By Arya Roshanian

NETFLIX

We The People

This new series from the Obamas’ production company explores political issues through animated music videos, featuring original songs from Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Amanda Gorman.

Coming July 4

NETFLIX

I Think You Should Leave (Season 2)

Two years after its critically acclaimed first season premiered, Season 2 of Tim Robinson’s sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave finally drops this week.

Coming July 6

Tap