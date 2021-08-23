Streaming
Viewers can also enjoy a new Friday Night Lights-esque reality series.
NETFLIX
The makers of The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender bring The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to Netflix. Based on the popular series of the same name, this standalone film is a prequel to the events that take place in the TV show.
Coming Aug. 23
NETFLIX
Untold is a five-part documentary series released in weekly installments. The third episode follows Caitlyn Jenner and her ’76 Olympic glory, as well as how she grappled with her gender identity in the midst of taking home the gold medal.
Coming Aug. 24