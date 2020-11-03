It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas On Netflix

Streaming
The streaming platform is giving Hallmark a run for their money this year.
DUST
If streaming The Mandalorian on Disney+ has given you a hankering for more Pedro Pascal, then catch him in this slick indie sci-fi film about a man and his daughter on an outer space mining mission.
Coming Nov. 2
Sony Pictures
You've seen A Christmas Prince, now check out Christmas With a Prince. You know a movie is a cultural hit when it spawns mockbusters, and that's what happened with the cult-favorite Netflix original and this 2018 non-Netflix original.
Coming Nov. 4