What’s New On Netflix This Week: Sexy Beasts & On My Block Return

Viewers can also look forward to a few Halloween scares.

'Sexy Beasts' Season 2. Photo courtesy of Netflix.
By Arya Roshanian

On My Block (Season 4)

Fans of this teen dramedy have been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the series’ fourth (and final) season. On My Block follows four BIPOC friends navigating adolescence in a fictional Los Angeles neighborhood.

Coming Oct. 4

Escape The Undertaker

This spooky interactive special — starring WWE tag-team trio The New Day — gives viewers the chance to help New Day members Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods escape the elusive Undertaker’s trap.

Coming Oct. 5

