Streaming
Viewers can also look forward to a few Halloween scares.
Fans of this teen dramedy have been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the series’ fourth (and final) season. On My Block follows four BIPOC friends navigating adolescence in a fictional Los Angeles neighborhood.
Coming Oct. 4
NETFLIX
This spooky interactive special — starring WWE tag-team trio The New Day — gives viewers the chance to help New Day members Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods escape the elusive Undertaker’s trap.
Coming Oct. 5