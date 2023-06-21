Streaming

Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In July 2023

Prepare to enjoy summer from the couch with Bridesmaids and Too Hot to Handle Season 5.

Still from 'Bridesmaids' movie
Universal Pictures

Netflix will not be giving subscribers a cruel summer if their new arrivals are any indication. On June 21, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2023, and viewers will have plenty to enjoy over the summer without even leaving the comfort of their couch.

Bridesmaids will make its grand return to Netflix at the beginning of July, joining other big-screen favorites such as Jumanji, Pride & Prejudice, and Rush Hour, to name just a few. Meanwhile, the paranormal romantic zombie comedy Warm Bodies will arrive to the platform. The streaming service isn’t skimping on original content either, as brand-new original content ranging, including movies, reality shows, and documentaries, will also be premiering this month.

As for the titles leaving Netflix in July, subscribers can expect to bid farewell to the likes of Skyfall, Married at First Sight Season 11, and the classic ‘90s series Moesha over the coming weeks — so get streaming while you still have the chance!

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2023

July 1

  • Bridesmaids
  • The Days
  • The Huntsman: Winter's War
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • Kick-Ass
  • Liar Liar
  • ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
  • ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005)
  • Prom Night
  • Ray
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • The Squid and the Whale
  • Star Trek
  • Star Trek Into Darkness
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • Titanic
  • Uncle Buck
  • Warm Bodies

July 3

  • Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

July 4

  • The King Who Never Was
  • Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

July 5

  • Back to 15: Season 2
  • My Happy Marriage
  • WHAM!

July 6

  • Deep Fake Love Gold Brick
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 1
  • Wake Up, Carlo!

July 7

  • Fatal Seduction
  • Hack My Home
  • The Out-Laws
  • Seasons

July 10

  • StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2
  • Unknown: Killer Robots

July 11

  • Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

  • Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
  • Quarterback
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 11 — 15
  • Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

July 13

  • Burn the House Down
  • Devil's Advocate
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Sonic Prime: Season 2
  • Survival of the Thickest

July 14

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
  • Bird Box Barcelona
  • Five Star Chef
  • Love Tactics 2
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

July 15

  • Country Queen

July 16

  • Ride Along

July 17

  • Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 19

  • The (Almost) Legends
  • The Deepest Breath

July 20

  • Supa Team 4
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

July 21

  • They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

  • Dew Drop Diaries
  • Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

July 25

  • Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
  • Sintonia: Season 4

July 26

  • Baki Hanma: Season 2
  • The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7
  • Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

July 27

  • Happiness For Beginners
  • The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
  • Paradise
  • Today We'll Talk About That Day
  • The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2

July 28

  • A Perfect Story
  • Captain Fall
  • D.P.: Season 2
  • Hidden Strike
  • How to Become a Cult Leader
  • Love, Sex and 30 Candles
  • Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
  • The Tailor: Season 2
  • What If

July 29

  • The Uncanny Counter: Season 2

July 31

  • BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: Season 2

What’s Leaving Netflix In July 2023

July 9

  • 12 Strong
  • Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1 — 2

July 12

  • Tom Segura: Completely Normal

July 14

  • Married at First Sight: Season 11

July 20

  • Ip Man
  • Ip Man 2
  • Ip Man 3
  • Ip Man 4: The Finale

July 23

  • Popples: Seasons 1 — 3

July 24

  • Serenity

July 25

  • August: Osage County

July 31

  • Five Feet Apart
  • Flight
  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation
  • Hardcore Henry
  • I, Frankenstein
  • Julie & Julia
  • Moesha: Seasons 1 — 6
  • Skyfall
  • Stepmom
  • The Ottoman Lieutenant
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Wedding Date
  • Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
  • Underworld