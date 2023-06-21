Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In July 2023

Netflix will not be giving subscribers a cruel summer if their new arrivals are any indication. On June 21, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2023, and viewers will have plenty to enjoy over the summer without even leaving the comfort of their couch.

Bridesmaids will make its grand return to Netflix at the beginning of July, joining other big-screen favorites such as Jumanji, Pride & Prejudice, and Rush Hour, to name just a few. Meanwhile, the paranormal romantic zombie comedy Warm Bodies will arrive to the platform. The streaming service isn’t skimping on original content either, as brand-new original content ranging, including movies, reality shows, and documentaries, will also be premiering this month.

As for the titles leaving Netflix in July, subscribers can expect to bid farewell to the likes of Skyfall, Married at First Sight Season 11, and the classic ‘90s series Moesha over the coming weeks — so get streaming while you still have the chance!

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2023

July 1

Bridesmaids

The Days

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

July 4

The King Who Never Was

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

July 5

Back to 15: Season 2

My Happy Marriage

WHAM!

July 6

Deep Fake Love Gold Brick

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 1

Wake Up, Carlo!

July 7

Fatal Seduction

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws

Seasons

July 10

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2

Unknown: Killer Robots

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Quarterback

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 11 — 15

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

July 13

Burn the House Down

Devil's Advocate

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2

Survival of the Thickest

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Bird Box Barcelona

Five Star Chef

Love Tactics 2

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

July 15

Country Queen

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

July 20

Supa Team 4

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Dew Drop Diaries

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Sintonia: Season 4

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

July 27

Happiness For Beginners

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

Paradise

Today We'll Talk About That Day

The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2

July 28

A Perfect Story

Captain Fall

D.P.: Season 2

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

The Tailor: Season 2

What If

July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2

July 31

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: Season 2

What’s Leaving Netflix In July 2023

July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1 — 2

July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

July 20

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

July 23

Popples: Seasons 1 — 3

July 24

Serenity

July 25

August: Osage County

July 31