Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In July 2023
Prepare to enjoy summer from the couch with Bridesmaids and Too Hot to Handle Season 5.
Netflix will not be giving subscribers a cruel summer if their new arrivals are any indication. On June 21, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2023, and viewers will have plenty to enjoy over the summer without even leaving the comfort of their couch.
Bridesmaids will make its grand return to Netflix at the beginning of July, joining other big-screen favorites such as Jumanji, Pride & Prejudice, and Rush Hour, to name just a few. Meanwhile, the paranormal romantic zombie comedy Warm Bodies will arrive to the platform. The streaming service isn’t skimping on original content either, as brand-new original content ranging, including movies, reality shows, and documentaries, will also be premiering this month.
As for the titles leaving Netflix in July, subscribers can expect to bid farewell to the likes of Skyfall, Married at First Sight Season 11, and the classic ‘90s series Moesha over the coming weeks — so get streaming while you still have the chance!
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2023
July 1
- Bridesmaids
- The Days
- The Huntsman: Winter's War
- Jumanji (1995)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kick-Ass
- Liar Liar
- ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
- ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Prom Night
- Ray
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- The Squid and the Whale
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- The Sweetest Thing
- Titanic
- Uncle Buck
- Warm Bodies
July 3
- Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
July 4
- The King Who Never Was
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
July 5
- Back to 15: Season 2
- My Happy Marriage
- WHAM!
July 6
- Deep Fake Love Gold Brick
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 1
- Wake Up, Carlo!
July 7
- Fatal Seduction
- Hack My Home
- The Out-Laws
- Seasons
July 10
- StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2
- Unknown: Killer Robots
July 11
- Nineteen to Twenty
July 12
- Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
- Quarterback
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 11 — 15
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
July 13
- Burn the House Down
- Devil's Advocate
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Sonic Prime: Season 2
- Survival of the Thickest
July 14
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
- Bird Box Barcelona
- Five Star Chef
- Love Tactics 2
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
July 15
- Country Queen
July 16
- Ride Along
July 17
- Unknown: Cave of Bones
July 19
- The (Almost) Legends
- The Deepest Breath
July 20
- Supa Team 4
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
July 21
- They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
- Dew Drop Diaries
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
July 25
- Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
- Sintonia: Season 4
July 26
- Baki Hanma: Season 2
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
July 27
- Happiness For Beginners
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
- Paradise
- Today We'll Talk About That Day
- The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2
July 28
- A Perfect Story
- Captain Fall
- D.P.: Season 2
- Hidden Strike
- How to Become a Cult Leader
- Love, Sex and 30 Candles
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
- The Tailor: Season 2
- What If
July 29
- The Uncanny Counter: Season 2
July 31
- BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: Season 2
What’s Leaving Netflix In July 2023
July 9
- 12 Strong
- Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1 — 2
July 12
- Tom Segura: Completely Normal
July 14
- Married at First Sight: Season 11
July 20
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Ip Man 3
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
July 23
- Popples: Seasons 1 — 3
July 24
- Serenity
July 25
- August: Osage County
July 31
- Five Feet Apart
- Flight
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Hardcore Henry
- I, Frankenstein
- Julie & Julia
- Moesha: Seasons 1 — 6
- Skyfall
- Stepmom
- The Ottoman Lieutenant
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Wedding Date
- Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
- Underworld