Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In March 2023
Welcome to Burlesque!
Spring is almost here, meaning that flowers will bloom, rainy clouds will make way for sunny skies, and Netflix will give you many excuses to not go outside and enjoy any of that. On Feb. 22, Netflix revealed its list of everything leaving and coming to the streaming service in March 2023, which is full of new seasons of your favorite Netflix shows and classic movies making their grand return.
Anticipated new seasons of Netflix originals — like Sex/Life and Love Is Blind — and the final part of YOU Season 4, will premiere throughout March, culminating with the sequel to Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery at the end of the month. March will also bring some millennial classics back to Netflix, including Christina Aguilera and Cher’s iconic musical Burlesque, Emma Stone’s coming-of-age breakout film Easy A, and the entire Hangover franchise. Netflix is also adding a lot of new yoga and workout videos in case you want to be somewhat productive this spring without leaving the TV.
There are not too many titles leaving Netflix in March, but the few that are departing might leave a hole in your heart. All four seasons of Big Time Rush will leave Netflix at the end of the month, meaning you only have a few weeks to jam out to “Boyfriend,” while acclaimed classics like Lee Daniels’ The Butler and Brokeback Mountain are also set to deaprt.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In March 2023
March 1
- Cheat
- Tonight You're Sleeping with Me
- Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
- Big Daddy
- Burlesque
- Easy A
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
- The Hangover
- The Hangover: Part II
- The Hangover: Part III
- Little Angel: Volume 2
- Magic Mike XXL
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Out of Africa
- Rango
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- The Other Boleyn Girl
March 2
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
- Karate Sheep
- Masameer County: Season 2
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
- Sex/Life: Season 2
- This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
- Love at First Kiss
- Next in Fashion: Season 2
- Split the Root
March 4
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Divorce Attorney Shin
March 6
- Ridley Jones: Season 5
March 7
- World War Z
March 8
- Faraway
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 9
- You: Season 4 Part 2
March 10
- The Glory Part 2
- Have a nice day!
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
- Outlast
- Rana Naidu
- 10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
- 20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
- 30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
- Abs & Core Volume 1
- Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2
- Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
- Fitness for Runners Volume 1
- High-Intensity Training: Volume 2
- Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1
- Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1
- Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
- Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
- Yoga Volume 1
- Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1
March 14
- Ariyoshi Assists
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
March 15
- The Law of the Jungle
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
March 16
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Kick-Ass 2
- Pitch Black
- Riddick
- Shadow and Bone: Season 2
- Still Time
March 17
- Dance 100
- In His Shadow
- Maestro in Blue
- The Magician's Elephant
- Noise
- Sky High: The Series
March 20
- Carol
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7
March 21
- We Lost Our Human
March 22
- Invisible City: Season 2
- The Kingdom: Season 2
- Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
- Johnny
- The Night Agent
March 24
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Love Is Blind: Season 4
March 28
- InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
- Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
- Emergency: NYC
- Unseen
- Wellmania
March 30
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
- Unstable
March 31
- Copycat Killer
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
- Kill Boksoon
- Love Is Blind: Season 4
- Murder Mystery 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
What’s Leaving Netflix In March 2023
Leaving 3/5/23
- Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/16/23
- Lee Daniels' The Butler
- Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/18/23
- Instant Hotel: Season 2
Leaving 3/24/23
- Shtisel: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/25/23
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 3/31/23
- 30 Minutes or Less
- Brokeback Mountain