Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In March 2023

Spring is almost here, meaning that flowers will bloom, rainy clouds will make way for sunny skies, and Netflix will give you many excuses to not go outside and enjoy any of that. On Feb. 22, Netflix revealed its list of everything leaving and coming to the streaming service in March 2023, which is full of new seasons of your favorite Netflix shows and classic movies making their grand return.

Anticipated new seasons of Netflix originals — like Sex/Life and Love Is Blind — and the final part of YOU Season 4, will premiere throughout March, culminating with the sequel to Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery at the end of the month. March will also bring some millennial classics back to Netflix, including Christina Aguilera and Cher’s iconic musical Burlesque, Emma Stone’s coming-of-age breakout film Easy A, and the entire Hangover franchise. Netflix is also adding a lot of new yoga and workout videos in case you want to be somewhat productive this spring without leaving the TV.

There are not too many titles leaving Netflix in March, but the few that are departing might leave a hole in your heart. All four seasons of Big Time Rush will leave Netflix at the end of the month, meaning you only have a few weeks to jam out to “Boyfriend,” while acclaimed classics like Lee Daniels’ The Butler and Brokeback Mountain are also set to deaprt.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In March 2023

March 1

Cheat

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon's Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Split the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Divorce Attorney Shin

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Penn Badgley in YOU. Netflix

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

The Glory Part 2

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

Rana Naidu

10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Still Time

March 17

Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician's Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

March 20

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon

Love Is Blind: Season 4

Murder Mystery 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

What’s Leaving Netflix In March 2023

Leaving 3/5/23

Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/16/23

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/18/23

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Leaving 3/24/23

Shtisel: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/25/23

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 3/31/23