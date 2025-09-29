Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage

After nearly two decades as a couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly going their separate ways. On Sept. 29, multiple outlets reported that the two have separated after 19 years of marriage. The actor and the country singer have yet to comment on the reports themselves.

TMZ was the first to report their breakup, stating that Kidman and Urban have been living apart “since the beginning of summer.” According to multiple sources, the separation is “one-sided,” and Kidman has been “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.” The couple shares two daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

People echoed TMZ’s reports, stating that Kidman’s family has rallied behind her and their children. “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” a source told the outlet. “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Neither Kidman nor Urban has officially filed for divorce, and according to TMZ, those plans have yet to be determined. For now, Urban has reportedly “moved out of their family home” in Nashville and is living in his own residence in the city.

How Nicole Met Keith

Kidman and Urban, both native Australians, met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala, an event for Australia-U.S. relations. In a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Urban recalled awkwardly introducing himself. “I plucked up the courage to go and do it very nervously and trying to be all cool,” he explained. After some backstage confusion, “we just started talking and things really clicked.”

However, Kidman quickly thought that Urban just wasn’t that into her, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2013 that Urban waited four months to call her after their first encounter. “I'm like, ‘You didn't love me at first sight, you didn't notice me,’ and he's like, ‘Yes I did, but I just didn't let on...,’” she said.

The couple headed back to their home country to get married in 2006, tying the knot in a Sydney suburb in front of fellow Australian A-listers like Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe. They welcomed Sydney Rose in July 2008, followed by Faith Margaret in December 2010.

In June, Kidman celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of her lying on Urban’s shoulder in a backstage dressing room. “Happy Anniversary Baby,” she wrote, tagging the singer.