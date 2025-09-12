Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reached the end of their run together — and she seems to have something to say about it. On Sept. 11, People reported that the Vampire Diaries vet and Olympic snowboarder had broken off their engagement after more than five years of dating. The couple hasn’t commented, but in the aftermath, some fans noticed that Dobrev may have hinted at their breakup on social media.

A Clue?

On Sept. 5, Dobrev shared a TikTok video where she playfully mouthed along to a viral audio clip taken from an unknown conversation, in which a woman asks questions about trying to “fix” men, and someone else playfully responds.

“How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you?” the clip begins, with Dobrev lip-syncing in response, “With no underwear, in case they want to kiss my ass.” “What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man?” the woman continues, with Dobrev mouthing, “Listen, Bob the Builder, he’s got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew.”

Two days later, Dobrev attended the Eternity premiere at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival without her engagement ring, prompting split rumors. Still, the breakup came as a surprise to fans, given that she included a snapshot with White in her Instagram slideshow on Sept. 5, the same day that she posted the TikTok.

Riccardo Savi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A source later told People that Dobrev and White parted on positive terms. “It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another,” they said.

Nina And Shaun’s Love Story

Dobrev and White first briefly met at an awards show in 2012, but they didn’t start dating for another seven years. They reconnected at a Tony Robbins workshop where they were both speakers in 2019. After lockdowns started in 2020, they moved in together and then became Instagram official that May, when Dobrev shared photos of her giving White a haircut.

White popped the question in October 2024 and shared engagement photos on Instagram, showing him get down on one knee under a candlelit and flower-filled arch. “She said yes,” he wrote, with Dobrev captioning her own post, “RIP Boyfriend, hello fiancé.” Per People, she no longer has the post pinned to the top of her grid.