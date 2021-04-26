A teaser trailer for Nicole Kidman’s latest television project, Nine Perfect Strangers, debuted on Twitter moments before the 2021 Oscars broadcast. And from the looks of the 30-second clip, Kidman is portraying a role unlike the ones seen on HBO’s Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Here’s everything we know about the Oscar winner’s next project:

The Nine Perfect Strangers Plot & Cast

Nine Perfect Strangers takes viewers into boutique resort Tranquillum, where Kidman plays Masha, a health-and-wellness retreat leader for a group of nine troubled strangers from the city. The idyllic surroundings of Tranquillum promise a respite from the outside world. However, according to Masha, the “woman on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies,” if those at the compound want to get well and heal, they must “surrender” themselves to her.

As the just-released trailer continues, Kidman looks more like a sinister cult leader, and the “strangers” appear to be in dire trouble. In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter published news that Melissa McCarthy was confirmed to star in the Hulu Original as “Francis.” And TV Line described McCarthy’s character as “a down-on-her-luck romance novelist whose publisher has rejected her latest manuscript.” Throughout 2020, Deadline released further information regarding the series’ strangers. Michael Shannon is Napoleon, husband to Heather (played by Asher Keddie) and father to Zoe (portrayed by Grace Van Patten). Regina Hall, Luke Evans, and Bobby Cannavale will portray Carmel, Lars, Tony, respectively, while Samara Weaving plays Jessica, wife to Melvin Gregg’s character Ben.

Other actors rounding out the show’s cast as Tranquillum employees include The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto and Tiffany Boone.

The Nine Perfect Strangers Book

Nine Perfect Strangers is an eight-episode adaptation of author Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. (Avid readers and HBO fans may also recognize Moriarty as the author of Big Little Lies.)

Nine Perfect Strangers’ Production Team

Kidman is credited as an executive producer, along with Moriarty, Kidman, and Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine. Levine also directed every episode of Nine Perfect Strangers.

In addition, Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in Kidman’s native Australia. She told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2020 that the show’s production followed stringent guidelines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involved daily testing. “There’s really strict protocol. But you always know that at some point, it could shut down, which is stressful,” she explained. amount of stress, feeling responsible for over 300 people’s safety and health.”

Kidman’s role as Masha in the upcoming mini-series is a departure from her part as Grace Fraser in The Undoing, but both dramas share a common link in David E. Kelly. Kelly, who was the showrunner for The Undoing, is the co-writer of Nine Perfect Strangers. He also created Big Little Lies, which won eight Emmy awards in 2017. Thanks to her acting in Big Little Lies, Kidman won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited Series or Movie that same year. Perhaps her reunion with Kelly for Nine Perfect Strangers may net her another potential Emmy win.

When Does Nine Perfect Strangers Come Out?

Nine Perfect Strangers will drop on Hulu on August 18. Though the official premiere date is a couple of months away, the trailer offers a taste of what’s to come — and it’s every bit as creepy as the show sounds.

This post will be updated with additional details as they become available.