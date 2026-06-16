Gwen Stefani undersells herself when she sings No Doubt’s seminal 1995 hit “Just A Girl” — over three decades later, the band is still a powerhouse, and Stefani remains its beating heart. Over the weekend, No Doubt performed the final concerts of their 2026 Las Vegas residency at the city’s increasingly iconic Sphere, and frankly, their show is too good to be ending this quickly.

While No Doubt has never officially disbanded, the Sphere residency marked a rare reunion between Stefani and her bandmates Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont, who first reconvened at Coachella in 2024 for their first performances in over a decade. Now, with a longer stay in Vegas, they took the opportunity to turn the venue into a time capsule of sorts, paying tribute to their legacy while bringing their music to life in bigger ways than ever before.

Opening with the title track of their beloved 1995 album, Tragic Kingdom, the Sphere’s giant screens transformed into said kingdom, taking the crowd on a rollercoaster (complete with vibrating seats) through a theme park filled with Easter eggs and setting the tone for what’s to come.

The show took stock of No Doubt’s journey, with the foursome reflecting on their ups and downs during the video interludes, which, in turn, created some of the biggest hits of their career (Stefani and Kanal’s split inspired “Don’t Speak”). When on stage, Stefani and company stayed true to those enormous hits, but reimagined them visually in awe-inspiring ways.

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For “Spiderwebs,” they recreated their early days playing in the garage of the lead singer’s Orange County house. On “Simple Kind of Life,” the band imagines what could’ve been if they settled down, with a towering Stefani hovering above, while “It’s My Life” proudly captures their impact with the biggest yearbook ever created. Oranges fell from giant trees during “Don’t Speak” (no fans were injured as a result of this adorable stunt). And for “Hella Good,” well, the audience just kept on dancing.

In between songs, Stefani found a hilarious yet heartwarming way to make the intimidating venue feel intimate: she read out signs from fans explaining why they wanted hugs — she usually called them liars, but invited them onstage anyway. At the final show, one of those fans was none other than Olivia Rodrigo, who held a sign saying she wanted the last hug and got her wish. She just released a new album, but chose to spend the night with No Doubt instead of on the promo trail, proving the band’s enduring impact over 30 years since they first began.

By the time they ended with the one-two punch of “Just A Girl” and “Sunday Morning,” Stefani, Kanal, Young, and Dumont showed why No Doubt still resonates so strongly, no matter how long they go without performing or making new music. If the Backstreet Boys can take over the Sphere every summer and pretend it’s the new Millennium again, then so can No Doubt (and even Stefani solo, for that matter).